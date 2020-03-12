Review board established to examine final report into crash of Rescue 116

A review board has been established to examine the draft final report into a Coast Guard helicopter crash three years ago.

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross has announced that certain findings made by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) will be re-examined, at the request of one of the parties subject to the investigation.

The inquiry was launched almost three years ago, after Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 crashed into Blackrock Island off the Mayo coast, with the lost of all four crew members on board. Blackrock man Mark Duffy (pictured above) was among those who died in the tragic accident which shocked the nation.

The AAIU investigation gathered evidence over almost two and a half years and sent the draft final report to interested parties last September.

They had a 60 day period to review the contents and make comments on the findings.

It’s understood the report, running to over 300 pages, makes a number of recommendations.

One of the parties subject to investigation sought a re-examination, after informing the Minister of their belief that some of the draft findings and conclusions reflected adversely on their reputation. This has delayed the final publication of the report.

After reviewing a written request for the AAIU report to be re-examined, Minister Ross has now established a review board to carry out that task.

It will be chaired by Senior Counsel Patrick McCann who will be assisted by an independent Expert Member.