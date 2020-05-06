Road closed off after suspicious device is found

Gardaí have closed off a road on the outskirts of Dundalk just off the M1 flyover at Carnmore this evening following reports of a suspicious device being found.

According to LMFM News, a search took place on a road just off the Armagh Road at Kilcurry which resulted in the device being found.

The road has since been sealed off with an army unit understood to be at the scene.

Update 7.45pm: A controlled explosion was carried out with the road since re-opening.