Road closure in place on the Ramparts Road from today

A road closure is in place on the Ramparts Road from today.

The Rampart Road (L-20051-10) between Rampart Lane (L-20024-10) and Marshes Avenue (L-20051-12) will be closed to vehicular traffic for a period of up to one week.

The closure is planned between 8am on Tuesday October 27th to 5pm on Friday November 6th for not more than a week to facilitate Irish Water constructing a new manhole as part of foul sewer connection onto an existing foul sewer line.

The extent of the road closure will be from the junction of Marshes Avenue to the junction with Rampart Lane.

Local access will be maintained at all times.

Diversions will be as follows: