Road from Mansfieldstown to Darver closed until further notice

Gardaí have announced the temporary closure of the road between Mansfieldstown at Castlebellingham and Darver.

It is understood the closure is in place due to a fire in the area involving bales of hay. Gardaí say it will remain closed “until further notice” but it is hoped it will re-open later today.

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s was treated by paramedics at around 7.30am this morning following an accident at Mapastown on the N52 Dundalk to Ardee Road.

According to LMFM News, the vehicle veered off the road and hit a wall at Mapastown Bridge. It is understood the victim did not require hospitalisation.