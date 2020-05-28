Road improvement works planned throughout the county

Louth County Council has given notice of its intention to close a number of roads across the county to public traffic for short durations between now and the end of the year to facilitate road improvement works.

The closures will take place for short durations of not more than four days from 18th June to 31st December to facilitate road strengthening, road resurfacing works and road safety improvement works. Diversionary routes will be signposted.

The proposed upgrades will take place in the following locations: