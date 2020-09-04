Road upgrade works planned for Omeath

Louth County Council are planning a series of road upgrade works in Omeath.

The proposed works are planned for the Station Road, Shore Road, the 173 and Cluain na Mara.

The local authority has submitted a part 8 application for public realm upgrade works, road realignment and associated works to consist of resurfacing in high quality materials, realignment of road to increase pedestrian space, formalising parking and undergrounding of services.

A new traffic management system will be implemented on Station Road as part of the works with a one way direction system from the junction with the Main St R173 to the junction of the Shore Road.

It is also proposed to realign the junction between Main St R173 and Cluain Na Mara. There will also be measures to decrease traffic speed to Main St R173. Improved public lighting is also planned between the junctions of Main St R173 and Station Road and the Pier. There will also be provisions made for possible future security measures (e.g. CCTV), electric vehicle (EV) charging points and public transport connection.

A decision on the matter will be made by October 25th.