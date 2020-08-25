Roads flooded and power outages in north Louth after heavy wind and rain

Local motorists have been advised to be cautious on local roads this morning following heavy overnight wind and rain as a result of Storm Francis.

The north of the county has been particularly impacted with the Carlingford to Omeath road flooded and impassable at Rice’s Bridge, Knocknagoran/Bavan in Omeath and at the Ranch House, Ballinteskin.

There is also heavy river flow across the road at Eddie O’Hanlon’s in Lislea while a tree is down at the Park Hotel on the Omeath/Newry Road.

45 customers are also without power due to a fault in Jenkinstown, which should be restored by 1.30pm while a further 118 customers are without power in Kilsaran. This should be restored at 1.15pm.