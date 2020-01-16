Rob Kearney’s Ireland career looks to be over after Six Nations snub

Rob Kearney’s international rugby career appears to be over.

The Willville man, who turns 34 in March, was left out of new Irish coach Andy Farrell’s squad for the Six Nations yesterday.

The writing had been on the wall for Kearney last month when he was omitted from a training squad.

The former British and Ireland Lions star may now fail to add to his 93 caps.

Kearney is one of Irish rugby’s most decorated players and started all 20 games in the Grand Slams of 2009 and 2018 as well as in the back-to-back Six Nations title wins of 2014 and 2015. In total he has featured at three World Cups and in 11 Six Nations Championships since making his debut against Argentina in June 2006.

The 33-year-old, who got engaged on New Year’s Eve, will continue to play for Leinster Rugby.

Rob’s younger brother Dave has been included in the squad as they prepare for their opening game against Scotland on February 1st at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland’s Six Nations squad

Forwards: Max Deegan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Jack McGrath (Ulster), Jack O’Donoghue (Munster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Josh Van Der Flier (Leinster).

Backs: Will Addison (Ulster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Billy Burns (Ulster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster), John Cooney (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster), Chris Farrell (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Dave Kearney (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Luke McGrath (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Development players: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Will Connors (Leinster).