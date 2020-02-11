Roche Emmets to hold celebration dinner dance on February 29th

Roche Emmets GFC will hold their Celebration Dinner Dance on Saturday February 29th in the Fairways Hotel.

The evening gets underway at 7.30pm with a drinks reception, followed by dinner at 8pm sharp.

Entertainment on the night will be by The Stormers, who will be followed by a disco.

Tickets, priced €40 each, are on sale at the Roche Emmets clubrooms or by contacting Áine on 087 6313429 or Gerry on 087 6395387.

With over half the quota of tickets already sold, you are advised to secure your ticket as soon as possible for what promises to be a great night.