Rockmarshall fire may have been the result of a camp fire that got out of control

While investigations are at an early stage, it is understood that the fire which ripped through Rockmarshall forest on Annaloughan in Jenkinstown at the weekend may be linked to a camp fire that got out of control.

At around 4pm on Sunday afternoon, firefighters were called to the scene after a large blaze broke out.

While the fire was largely brought under control overnight, it continued to smoulder all of yesterday and into this morning with helicopters assisting in watering the forest on Monday.

It is estimated that in total 25 hectares of forestation were destroyed in the fire but thankfully the actions of firefighters from throughout the county ensured that it did not spread to any properties, although at least two houses were evacuated briefly as a precaution.