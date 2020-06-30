RockSalt hoping to continue to grow having weathered worst of Covid-19 storm

In our latest Business Impact video, Talk of the Town caught up with Daniel McLoughlin of RockSalt Café in Blackrock and Earl Street to discuss how Covid-19 has impacted the business.

Daniel discusses the changes it has brought about for RockSalt, the positive attitude he took after initial fear and how the business has evolved as a result of the Coronavirus with take aways proving a welcome boost at a difficult time.

He also discusses the future for RockSalt and his hope to continue to evolve both in Blackrock and Dundalk.

Check out Daniel’s thoughts below…