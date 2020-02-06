RockSalt launch new environmentally friendly 2Go Cups

RockSalt Café in Blackrock have launched a new reusable take away cup scheme “to try and reduce waste and add more to the environment.”

The new 2Go Cups are the first of their kind available outside of Dublin and Galway.

The idea behind the deposit and return cup scheme is that you pay a €1 deposit for the cup and bring it back the next time you grab a coffee. You then keep your lid and RockSalt will then give you a fresh cup and wash your old cup to reuse it like you would using a China cup. If you don’t like the cup at any time you can return it and your €1 deposit will be returned.

“We think it’s a fantastic new idea that will certainly make an impact on our waste in Blackrock. Hopefully more places will get on board,” said Daniel McLoughlin from RockSalt.

“We sold almost 50 cups on our first day so we can’t wait to see how it goes tomorrow.

“All in all we think it’s the correct way to go and we think it will be beneficial for the community around Blackrock and hopefully you can get on board with it,” he said.

The new cups are also available in RockSalt’s sister restaurant Riva in Earl Street in Dundalk.

Hear Daniel talk about the new initiative below…