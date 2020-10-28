Roddy Collins encourages people to get behind Dundalk against Arsenal

Legendary Irish football manager Roddy Collins has encouraged people to get behind Dundalk ahead of their Europa League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

As part of a promo for local website Irishify, Roddy addressed the elephant in the room about Irish fans supporting English teams when we should be supporting our own!

Check out the clip in which he dons a Dundalk jersey once again below…

Arsenal v Dundalk kicks-off at 8pm on Thursday night and is live on Virgin Media Two.