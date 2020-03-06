Roe River Books to host International Women’s Day event this Sunday

Roe River Books will host a special event called ‘Words & Music: A Woman’s Circle’ this Sunday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

This is a spoken word and singing event which runs at the Park Street store from 12 noon to 4pm.

Performers including Alice Robinson, Ines Khai and Sophie Coyle will sing songs interspersed with readings by the participants of Spoken Word Dundalk of poems, prose etc inspired by International Woman’s Day. All are welcome entry is free.

There will also be a special discount offer on all titles by female authors on the day.