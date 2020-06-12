Roll out of new one way footpath system now completed in Dundalk

The roll out of the new one way footpath system in Dundalk is now complete.

The good will system is aimed to allow for social distancing.

It was developed by Louth County Council in conjunction with Dundalk BIDS to chart a safe course to allow businesses and services to re-open in the town centre.

Louth County Council said: “Those with with disabilities face additional challenges in regards to queuing particularly the visually impaired and those with an intellectual disability please take this into consideration.”

Signs indicating which direction to walk in on either side of the street have been erected with arrows painted on the ground also.