Rosewood Country Club in Ravensdale closes its doors temporarily due to Covid-19

The Rosewood Country Club in Ravensdale has closed its doors temporarily as a result of Covid-19.

In an update on their Facebook page this afternoon, the pub and restaurant said: “Due to a large number of Covid 19 cases in the local area, we have taken the decision to close in the interest of safety of our customers and staff.

“As a precautionary measure all our staff will be tested, we appreciate your understanding at this time and keep you updated as when we will reopen.”

McGeough’s in Jonesborough, just across the border in Co Armagh, have also taken a similar decision.