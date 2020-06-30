RTÉ given permission to continue to use support tower at Clermont Carn

RTÉ have been given permission to retain a support tower at Clermont Carn in Ravensdale

RTE Transmission Network DAC, trading as 2RN, have been granted conditional planning permission by Louth County Council for the continuation of use for a 30 metre high latticework support tower with associated equipment attached using an existing access at the RTÉ Transmission Station.

The decision was made subsequent to a conditional decision to grant permission for the development by An Bord Pleanála reference PL15.244618.