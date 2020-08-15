RTÉ to broadcast Dundalk FC’s Champions League qualifier on Wednesday

Dundalk FC’s Champions League first round qualifying tie against Slovenian outfit NK Celje on Wednesday will be screened live on RTÉ.

Vinny Perth’s side were drawn away from home against the Slovenian champions but the game has been switched to Hungary as Slovenia is not on the green list of countries compiled by the Irish government.

Due to the impact on the calendar of the coronavirus pandemic, the qualifying rounds for the 2020-21 Champions League are one-legged affairs. This means extra-time and penalties if one team can’t find a winner.

Should the Irish champions progress, the second qualifying round takes place next week. Defeat would also mean European action next week, but in the Europa League second qualifying round.

The Lilywhites head into the clash in poor domestic form, without a win the SSE Airtricity League since the resumption post-lockdown, while they got past Waterford in the FAI Cup.

The game kicks off at 6pm Irish time.

Watch live coverage of the Dundalk v NK Celje in the Champions League first round qualifier on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player this Wednesday from 5:45pm