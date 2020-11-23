RTÉ to broadcast Dundalk FC’s FAI Cup semi-final against Athlone Town

RTÉ Sport have confirmed that the Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final tie between Athlone Town and Dundalk FC on Sunday will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two.

The game from Athlone Town Stadium will be shown on RTÉ Two and the RTÉ Player with coverage beginning at 6.40pm with kick-off at 7.05pm.

The second semi-final between Shamrock Rovers and the winners of Sligo Rovers and Derry City will be shown on the WATCHLOI platform at 2pm.

The winners of each semi-final are due to meet in the final at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday December 6th.