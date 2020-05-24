Run 24 with Muirhevna Mor gets underway overnight

The Run 24 with Muirhevnamor event got underway this morning with thousands already raised for local group Cuidigh Linn, who help older people in the local community.

Muirhevna More FC are running/walking for 24 hours in an attempt to raise funds for Cuidigh Linn.

This got underway at midnight last night and will run until midnight tonight.

Micky O’Kane got the proceedings underway at midnight with Keith Kearney with runners taking to the roads and treadmills throughout the night to do their half hour stint.

Among those set to run today include new Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny at 12.30pm, current Dundalk boss Vinny Perth at 6pm and Lily-white players Pat Hoban (4pm) and Brian Gartland (2pm).

You can contribute to the fundraiser here.