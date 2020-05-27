Running of Dealgan House transferred back to service provider

Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed the running of Dealgan House Nursing Home has been transferred back to the original service provider.

The RCSI Hospital Group had been running the Toberona-based nursing home since April 17th after 22 Covid-19 deaths took place at the facility.

They were due to continue the operational management of Dealgan House until the end of May but in an update to local TD Fergus O’Dowd this afternoon, Minister Harris confirmed that the original Dealgan House management team were now back at the helm.

A note to Deputy O’Dowd from the Health Minister read: “Operation of the nursing home has now transferred back to the service provider, but they remain within a framework of support provisions established by RCSI Hospital Group.

“The nursing home is contacted by RCSI Hospital Group for a daily ‘Health Check’ in order to establish any requirements that need to be addressed.”

The nursing home remains closed to new admissions.

Minister Harris added: “This will be reviewed with the registered provider, the HSE’s Department of Public Health and HIQA, who are fully aware of the current situation. The HSE have further advised that the situation has stabilised in the nursing home and the staff support in place has enabled safe staffing levels for residents.

“There is currently no further spread of Covid-19; this is being carefully monitored on a daily basis.”