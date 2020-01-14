Ryan McMullan announces Spirit Store show this May

Highy-rated singer/songwriter Ryan McMullan has announced a show in The Spirit Store this May.

The Portaferry man has over 328,211 listeners on Spotify with celebrity fans including Gary Lightbody and Ed Sheehan.

As part of a regional Irish tour which also includes dates in Limerick, Cork and Galway, the 25-year-old will be appearing in The Spirit Store on Sunday May 10th.

Tickets, priced €16, go on sale this Friday morning at 10am from www.spiritstore.ie and from Ticketmaster.