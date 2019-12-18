Samaritans to host a free screening of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ in Dundalk this Sunday

The local Samaritans branch will host a free film screening of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ this Sunday in An Táin Arts Centre.

The screening is open to everyone and gets underway at 3pm on the day.

The event has been organised to mark the longest night of the year with the Samaritans wanting to let people know that they are there for them in their darkest times.

The film tells the story of George Bailey, a man beset with personal and professional problems. Seeing no way out, George considers suicide from the edge of a bridge – but Clarence, his guardian angel, intervenes and shows George what his beloved hometown of Bedford Falls would be like without him.

A spokesperson for the Newry and Dundalk branch of the Samaritans told Talk of the Town: “Everyone is welcome to join us for this special Christmas treat for free, whether you have ever used the Samaritan service or not, whether you feel a little lonely this Christmas or not, or if you just fancy watching a good old-fashioned Christmas movie!

“We want to thank the local community for their continued support of the Samaritans over the last year and to remind you all that we are there for you, 24/7, every day of the year. Sometimes, life can be overwhelming and we all need someone to talk to.”

Sophie, 26, knows how hard the festive build up can be. After going through a marital breakup in the months leading up to Christmas she was also struggling with severe depression. Samaritans was there to support her as her marriage reached breaking point.

She said: “Last year was a real struggle for me with my mental health, which led to the cracks in my marriage, usually I’m like a big kid at Christmas, but I couldn’t think of anything worse than playing the fake ‘happy’ charade.

“It made me feel even more depressed when all my family and friends were excited in the run up to the big day. The pressure of enjoying yourself and everything being perfect can make mental health issues a thousand times worse as you’re supposed to be bubbly and joyful. I didn’t want to ruin it for anyone else.

“The only people I could show my true feelings to, even the deep dark ones, was Samaritans. It was a relief to speak to someone that wasn’t expecting you to be jolly.

“Samaritans’ help gave me my life back and I will be forever thankful for that.”

If you are worried or distressed about anything in your life, please phone us for free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. You don’t have to have suicidal thoughts to use our services and you can tell us as much or as little as you like.