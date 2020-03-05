San Benedetto Italian shop set to close its doors next weekend

The San Benedetto Italian shop on Francis Street has announced a closing down sale.

The authentic Italian wine and coffee store opened just before Christmas 2018 selling high quality Italian products, including meat, fruit vegetables and much more.

Now its owners Sara Iobbi and her partner Daniele Amato have announced that the store will close on Saturday March 14th as they prepare to move back to Italy.

The shop had been named after Sara’s home town, San Benedetto del Tronto on Italy’s Adriatic Coast.

Writing on Facebook last night, Sara and Daniele said: “Due to our relocation back to Italy, San Benedetto shop on Francis Street will be closing down on Saturday 14th March at 5pm.

“Apologies for the short notice but we are now offering 15-20% discount on all products.

“We would like to thank all our loyal customers for your continued support and custom and we looking forward to seeing you again before we go.”

During their brief time in business in Dundalk, the pair also ran a shop and deli on the Point Road.