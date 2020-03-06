Satellite event for Lions Clubs’ poker classic in the Lisdoo this evening

The Lisdoo Bar & Restaurant will host a satellite event this evening for the Dundalk and Drogheda Lions’ Clubs 24th annual poker classic at the end of the month in aid of the Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre.

The satellite event gets underway tonight at 8.30pm with some €100 tickets for the main night up for grabs. Entry is €10 with €3 buy-ins and complimentary refreshments served on the break.

The 24th annual poker classic will take place in the Lisdoo on Sunday March 29th.

It will get underway on the night at 5pm with €12,500 euro to be paid out in prizes on the night. Tickets are €100 which will include a light meal.

To purchase a ticket and reserve a place please contact: lionspoker2020@gmail.com or phone 087 256 8895.