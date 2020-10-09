Schools could face extended mid-term break to help curb the rise in Covid-19 numbers
Schools are expected to have an extended mid-term break later this month as part of plans to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
Schools are due to close from Monday October 26th to Friday October 30th but according to a report in The Irish Independent this morning, it is now likely than an extra week will be added to the break.
While the matter has been discussed, no final decision on the matter has been made as yet.