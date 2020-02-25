Search continues for missing local man Oliver McCloskey

The search is continuing at present for missing local man Oliver McCloskey.

Oliver, who is known as Ollie, was last seen in the Quay area of Dundalk early on Thursday morning (February 20th).

He is described as being in his late 60s, 5ft 11in in height and of medium build. The 67-year-old has been missing since leaving his home in Faughart at around 6am last Thursday.

When last seen he was wearing a navy Regatta jacket with a hood and possibly a navy hat.

Oliver left his home in his white Peugeot 3008, registration number 191 – LH which was later located parked on Quay Street.

Dundalk Sub Aqua Club have been involved in the search for Oliver and provided the following update on Facebook last night: “The search for Oliver was ongoing today, with tremendous effort from professionals and volunteers from all over the region.

“Our thoughts are with Oliver’s family at this very difficult time.”

Oliver’s daughter Janice also thanked people for their support at this difficult time for the family.

She said: “On behalf of my mother Rita, my brothers Lee and Terry and I, I wish to express a heartfelt word of thanks to everyone for their kindness, love and support at this hard time. Sincere thanks to all for continuing to search for Dad in the cold, wind and rain. Please keep safe. To everyone for their continued support through their words, prayers, thoughts and actions, we are forever grateful and pray we will be reunited with Dad very soon.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.

Gardaí are particularly anxious to hear from any motorists with dash cams who travelled on the Inner Relief Road, Dundalk on the morning of Thursday 20th February 2020 between 6am and 7am to contact Dundalk Garda Station.