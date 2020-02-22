Search continues for missing local man Oliver McCloskey

A search operation is taking place in Dundalk today for missing local man Oliver McCloskey.

The 67-year-old hasn’t been seen since leaving his home in Faughart at around 6am on Thursday morning.

He left in a white Peugeot 3008 – registration number 191 LH – which was subsequently located on Quay Street.

Oliver hasn’t been seen since Thursday morning

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with dash cam footage from the Inner Relief Road area between 6am and 7am to contact them.

Members of the Civil Defence and Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery are searching the Castletown River and Táin Bridge area of the Inner Relief Road today.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.