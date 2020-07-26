Search ended for missing Dundalk man Harry Taaffe

The search for missing Dundalk man Harry Taaffe was ended this afternoon after confirmation that the father of three had passed away tragically.

Dundalk FC, for whom Harry was both a cameraman and groundsman, launched an appeal for information on his whereabouts this morning after he hadn’t been seen in 24 hours.

Sadly, the club confirmed Harry’s passing this afternoon.

A post on their social media pages read: “We’re absolutely devastated to confirm that Harry Taaffe has tragically passed away. Our deepest condolences to Maria, Orla, Elaine, Shane and Harry’s family. He was an integral part of our club and his passing has left us numb. Rest easy H. You’ll live forever in our hearts.”

Fans, players and clubs from throughout the league have been paying tribute to Harry.