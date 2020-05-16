Search is on to find Louth’s best chicken wings

The search is on to find the best wings in Co Louth.

After The Clermont in Blackrock boasted about having the best chicken wings around, Conor Woods of the Bay Tree Restaurant in Carlingford challenged them to a taste test.

Since then other local restaurants have got on board with a blind taste tester set to decide the winner.

Conor outlined how it would work on The Bay Tree’s Facebook page. He said: “We have a chicken wing taster who orders a takeaway portion of chicken wings. So the restaurant doesn’t know it’s for the competition. After the wings are collected the taster lets the restaurant know with a password that he/she is a judge. He/she gets the wings free.”

The tester is from the industry and will pick his top six with the eventual winner having the right to put the title of ‘Louth’s Best Wings’ on their menu.

Sarah Kenwright of The Townhouse in Dundalk added: “It’s a welcome distraction and a fun boost to an industry that has been hit hard during these times. It’s offering camaraderie among the chefs and restaurants, a bit of craic and publicity to the restaurant trade in the locality.”