Search of man in Dundalk leads to discovery of €33,500 worth of cocaine.

A male in his 20s is due to appear in court today after being caught with over €33,500 worth of drugs by Gardaí yesterday.

Gardaí stopped and searched the male in Muirhevnamor with a quantity of cocaine valued at €2,000 (subject to analysis) found during the search.

A follow up search saw a further €31,500 worth of cocaine discovered.

TThe man in his 20s has since been charged and is appearing at Ardee District Court this morning Monday 11th May 2020.