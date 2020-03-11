Seat separation policy in place at Omniplex cinemas

The Omniplex cinema chain have introduced a “seat separation” policy in response to Coronavirus.

That means that every second seat will be left unoccupied in a checkerboard pattern at each of the group’s cinemas, including the local one at Dundalk Retail Park.

It is the latest in a series of measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19.

Paul John Anderson, director of Omniplex, said the move was in line with World Health Organisation guidance.

“This means we’ve reduced our overall capacity by 50% and it will give cinemagoers peace of mind,” he said.

Mr Anderson said other measures include self-scanning of tickets, increased cleaning regimes and hand-sanitising stations in every cinema foyer.

