Seating area at the Square cordoned off in latest move to prevent spread of Covid-19
The seating areas at the Market Square in Dundalk have been closed off today in the ongoing battle to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The seats in the town centre have been taped off by staff from Louth County Council with bollards also put in place.
This is aimed at preventing people from congregating here while out and out.
There had been complaints from some members of the public about people meeting at the Square for chats and coffee.