Second parklet installed in Dundalk on Clanbrassil Street

A second parklet has been installed on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk.

The new parklet can be found outside the new XXI Ice ice cream shop at 41 Clanbrassil Street.

The parklet currently caters for four socially distant tables and follows on from a similar idea outside 23 Seats café on Crowe Street which was installed at the start of July.

Parklets are a joint venture by Dundalk BIDS and Louth County Council and are designed to create an al fresco dining experience to help businesses whose space for customers has been impacted by social distancing guidelines.