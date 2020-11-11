Second winter aid truck needed after great response to Cross Cause fundraiser

A second truck will be sent to Romania next week following a huge response to the Cross Cause winter aid truck fundraiser.

The local charity are appealing for donations for an aid truck which is going to eastern Romania next week.

The winter aid truck will depart Blackrock on November 16th.

This Saturday and Sunday it will be loaded at the AOH Hall in Blackrock.

Organiser Conor Hughes has asked for volunteers to help load the truck as well as donations from the wider public.

The following goods are needed:

1 CLOTHING – to suit all ages.

2 FOOD STUFFS – pasta, rice, cereals, porridge and tinned food such as beans, soups etc.

3 CLEANING PRODUCTS – washing powder, washing up liquid, bleach

4 HYGIENE PRODUCTS – shampoos, soaps, toothpaste

Conor said: “The donation will reach our distribution volunteers by November 20th and the poorest of people will have a Christmas gift. Come along and be part of a good news story.”

For further details you can contact Conor on 087 9674829.