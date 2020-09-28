Section of N52 Dundalk to Ardee Road closed for repairs this week

The section of the N52 Dundalk to Ardee Road from Martin’s Cross to the Fane Bridge, will be closed from today Monday September 28th to Friday 2nd October from approximately 7.30am to 6pm on each day.

Diversion routes will be as follows:

North bound traffic will be diverted down the R166 to the M1 motorway.

Southbound traffic will be diverted onto the M1 at Junction 15 .

Local access only and emergency traffic will be facilitated at all times.