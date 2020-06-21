Section of road in Blackrock closed due to fallen masonry

A section of road in Blackrock is closed either side of the entrances to St Oliver Plunkett Church this morning as a result of masonry falling from one of the rooftops of the houses last night.

The strong winds last night saw debris fall onto the road with Louth County Council taking the precaution to close the road.

In an update on their Twitter page this morning, the local authority said: “Blackrock Road & footpath closure due to dangerous building near church carpark.

“Diversions will be Main St-Sandy Lane-Rock Rd for northbound traffic and the reverse for southbound traffic.”