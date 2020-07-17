Senator McGahon calls for three day a week TaxSaver ticket to be introduced

Local Senator John McGahon has called for a three day TaxSaver ticket to be introduced to accommodate employees who live locally but work in Dublin to continue to commute while also working from home on certain days.

Speaking in the Seanad yesterday, said that Covid-19 was likely to change the traditional five day week and said a new three day ticket should be made available as a result.

““Every single day, thousands of people from Dundalk and Drogheda in County Louth travel down the M1 on Matthews Coaches, on Bus Éireann services, or down on the railway line to Dublin Connolly or Dublin Pearse. They use TaxSaver tickets as a way to lessen the financial burden on their commuting.

“They do this by getting tax relief on the ticket. An annualticket on the Matthews Coaches service from Dundalk to Dublin costs €2,744. An annual Iarnród Éireann ticket from Dundalk to Connolly or Pearse station costs €3,620. I used one of these tickets for the last seven years when I worked here as a member of staff before they gave us parking out the back so I know all about it.

“I was talking to a former colleague of mine on Louth County Council, Martin Murnaghan, who also commuted to this house as a member of staff and we have come up with a pretty simple solution for it. The ticket counts for five days a week and in the light of Covid, I’d ask that we consider reducing the ticket from five days a week to three days a week. The reason behind this is, in the Covid era working from home will become a way of life almost and we have to reflect those changes.

“I suggest that we ask the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport [Eamon Ryan] to come to the House at some point in the near future to outline his plans for commuting in Ireland and ask him his plans on reducing the TaxSaver ticket from five days a week to three days a week to really help commuters financially.”