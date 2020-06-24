Series of roadworks planned throughout the county up until the end of 2020
Louth County Council has given the go ahead to close a number of roads across the county to public traffic for short durations between now and the end of the year to facilitate road improvement works.
The closures will take place for short durations of not more than four days between now and December 31st to facilitate road strengthening, road resurfacing works and road safety improvement works. Diversionary routes will be signposted.
The proposed upgrades will take place in the following locations:
|Road No.
|Location
|Road No.
|Location
|R174-32
|Ravensdale
|R-168
|Collon Road
|L-7129-3
|Greenacres Road
|LP-2240-0
|Togher to Keenans Cross
|L-7110-0
|Barleyfield
|LS-5266-39
|White Mountain Collon
|L-7109-0
|Barleyfield
|LS5141-0
|Ballykelly to Priorstate
|LP3117-0 (part)
|Sheelagh
|LS5175-26
|Bannon’s cross to Glyde Farm
|LP3125-0
|N53 at HBX to Shortstone Cross
|LS6188-0
|Castlebellingham to Seabank
|LP3113-20
|Shortstone cross to Skyhill
|LP2215-0
|Mullins cross to Bollies
|LP3113-0
|Skyhill to Drumbilla to County Boundary
|LP1146-0
|Essexford to Co. Boundary
|LS7103-20
|Carnmore to Marmion’s Cross
|LS5175-0
|Mullacrew to Bannon’s Cross
|LS7100-0
|Faughart Upper
|L-1143-20
|Stonetown
|LP1153
|Lannat Cross to County Boundary
|LS-5169-0
|Rathneety
|L-21110-1-3
|Hyde Park, Dundalk
|LP1153-4
|Lannat Cross
|L-20060-1
|Glenwood
|LS-5183-0
|5 Crossroads to Newtowndarver
|L-20013-0
|Pearse Park
|LS-5183-18
|5 Crossroads to Miltown
|L-20053-0
|Market Street
|L-52592-0
|Sliabh Bresgh Ardee
|L-20010-50
|Oakland Park
|L-5234-0
|Glack Road
|L-2102-0
|Quay Street
|L-1228-41
|Richardstown Road
|LP3167-23
|Martin’s Cross – Rathroal
|L6247-0
|Milltown
|LP3136-0
|R178 – Overlay & anti-skid. Also section at Annagh (McCanns) – Subsidence
|L-6222-12
|Boycetown Ferrard Cross
|LS7135-0
|Dunbin Big, jn R178 to jn R171
|L-2275-0
|Kellystown Road
|LS7129-29
|Little Mills, jn R178 to jn T171
|L-5207-0
|Churchtown to Stormanstown
|LP3117-0 (part)
|Courtbane
|R-171-28
|Tallanstown to Ardee(Section)
|L-3095-21
|Bog Road
|R-166-290
|Coopers Cross
|L-3085-0
|Deerpark
|R-166-290
|Castlebellingham to Annagassan
|L-7084-0
|Jenkinstown
|R-132-72
|Dunleer Village Main St
|R132
|Inner Relief Road
|R215
|South Link Road, Dundalk
|R-934-0
|Castletown Road A
|R215
|Inner Relief Road, Dundalk
|R-934-0
|Castletown Road B
|R215
|Dundalk-Ardee Road
|LP-2244-28
|Hacketts Cross to Port
|R172
|Avenue Road @ pedestrian route to commercial areas
|LS-6316-0
|Lynch cross
|LT16643
|Jim Garry Way /King Street, Drogheda Town.
|L-2308-24
|Cockle Road
|R166
|Annagassan village, vehicle speeds in excess of the posted speed limit of 50kph
|L-2308-0
|Carstown Road
|LP2336
|Dillonstown Cross, Dunleer Area.
|L-10039-13
|Matthews Lane
|R172
|Main St, Blackrock, on Regional road, by vehicular & pedestrian traffic, parking on footways and pedestrian drift across road, there is currently no designated safe crossing point.
|L-10035-32
|Bottle Lane
|LP3117
|Sheelagh, vehicle speeds in vicinity of the National School & Crèche, while within the posted speed limit of 80kph, are greater than desired for the vicinity of these amenities, particularly at peak times for drop off/pick up.
|L-1004-55
|Windmill Road
|R170
|Togher Junction
|L-16624-17
|Grange Rise
|R173
|Grange Cross
|L-1003-135
|Donore Road
|LP6283
|Crooked Lane Clogherhead
|R-167-62
|Baltray Road
|R-108-9
|Junction of Mary Street and Dublin Road, Drogheda
|R-168-5
|Trinity Street
|L-20026-60
|Stapleton Drive Crossing
|L 22535-0
|Marshallsrath Lane Dunleer
|R132-31
|Newry Road, Dowdallshill
|LT 23181
|Townley Hall Tullyallen
|R176
|Carlingford to Greenore Road at 50kph signs
|L 30856
|Ballymakellet Ravensdale
|R-173-267
|Omeath
|LT 51373
|Drumkeith Inniskeen
|R-177-1 & R-177-5
|Armagh Road (Newry Rd to Railway Line)
|LT 62471
|Killally Lane Togher
|LT 62852
|Galroostown Termonfedkin
|LT 71071
|Ballinfuil Kilcurry