Select Page
Advertisement

Series of roadworks planned throughout the county up until the end of 2020

Jun 24, 2020 | , ,

Series of roadworks planned throughout the county up until the end of 2020
Advertisement

Louth County Council has given the go ahead to close a number of roads across the county to public traffic for short durations between now and the end of the year to facilitate road improvement works.

The closures will take place for short durations of not more than four days between now and December 31st to facilitate road strengthening, road resurfacing works and road safety improvement works. Diversionary routes will be signposted.

The proposed upgrades will take place in the following locations:

Road No.LocationRoad No.Location
R174-32RavensdaleR-168Collon Road
L-7129-3Greenacres RoadLP-2240-0Togher to Keenans Cross
L-7110-0BarleyfieldLS-5266-39White Mountain Collon
L-7109-0BarleyfieldLS5141-0Ballykelly to Priorstate
LP3117-0 (part)SheelaghLS5175-26Bannon’s cross to Glyde Farm
LP3125-0N53 at HBX to Shortstone CrossLS6188-0Castlebellingham to Seabank
LP3113-20Shortstone cross to SkyhillLP2215-0Mullins cross to Bollies
LP3113-0Skyhill to Drumbilla to County BoundaryLP1146-0Essexford to Co. Boundary
LS7103-20Carnmore to Marmion’s CrossLS5175-0Mullacrew to Bannon’s Cross
LS7100-0Faughart UpperL-1143-20Stonetown
LP1153Lannat Cross to County BoundaryLS-5169-0Rathneety
L-21110-1-3Hyde Park, DundalkLP1153-4Lannat Cross
L-20060-1GlenwoodLS-5183-05 Crossroads to Newtowndarver
L-20013-0Pearse Park  LS-5183-185 Crossroads to Miltown
L-20053-0Market StreetL-52592-0Sliabh Bresgh Ardee
L-20010-50Oakland Park  L-5234-0Glack Road
L-2102-0Quay Street  L-1228-41Richardstown Road
LP3167-23Martin’s Cross – RathroalL6247-0Milltown
LP3136-0R178 – Overlay & anti-skid. Also section at Annagh (McCanns) – SubsidenceL-6222-12Boycetown Ferrard Cross
LS7135-0Dunbin Big, jn R178 to jn R171      L-2275-0Kellystown Road
LS7129-29Little Mills, jn R178 to jn T171                    L-5207-0Churchtown to Stormanstown
LP3117-0 (part)CourtbaneR-171-28Tallanstown to Ardee(Section)
L-3095-21Bog RoadR-166-290Coopers Cross
L-3085-0DeerparkR-166-290Castlebellingham to Annagassan
L-7084-0JenkinstownR-132-72Dunleer Village Main St
R132Inner Relief RoadR215South Link Road, Dundalk
R-934-0Castletown Road A   R215Inner Relief Road, Dundalk
R-934-0Castletown Road B R215Dundalk-Ardee Road
LP-2244-28Hacketts Cross to PortR172Avenue Road @ pedestrian route to commercial areas
LS-6316-0Lynch crossLT16643Jim Garry Way /King Street, Drogheda Town.
L-2308-24Cockle RoadR166Annagassan village, vehicle speeds in excess of the posted speed limit of 50kph
L-2308-0Carstown RoadLP2336Dillonstown Cross, Dunleer Area.
L-10039-13Matthews LaneR172Main St, Blackrock, on Regional road, by vehicular & pedestrian traffic, parking on footways and pedestrian drift across road, there is currently no designated safe crossing point.
L-10035-32Bottle LaneLP3117Sheelagh, vehicle speeds in vicinity of the National School & Crèche, while within the posted speed limit of 80kph, are greater than desired for the vicinity of these amenities, particularly at peak times for drop off/pick up.
L-1004-55Windmill RoadR170Togher Junction
L-16624-17Grange RiseR173 Grange Cross 
L-1003-135Donore RoadLP6283Crooked Lane Clogherhead
R-167-62Baltray RoadR-108-9Junction of Mary Street and Dublin Road, Drogheda
R-168-5Trinity StreetL-20026-60Stapleton Drive Crossing
L 22535-0Marshallsrath Lane DunleerR132-31Newry Road, Dowdallshill
LT 23181Townley Hall TullyallenR176Carlingford to Greenore Road at 50kph signs
L 30856Ballymakellet RavensdaleR-173-267Omeath
LT 51373Drumkeith InniskeenR-177-1 & R-177-5Armagh Road (Newry Rd to Railway Line)
LT 62471Killally Lane Togher  
LT 62852Galroostown Termonfedkin  
LT 71071Ballinfuil Kilcurry