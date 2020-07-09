Service of Remembrance planned for Dundalk Famine Graveyard next month

The Dundalk Famine Graveyard Association will be holding their Annual Service of Remembrance at Dundalk Famine Graveyard in exactly one month’s time on Sunday August 9th at 5pm.

This is a great opportunity to visit this hidden piece of history located at Killally (Eircode A91 E76N).

The graveyard was opened in 1850 due to the workhouse graveyard becoming full due to the famine. The final burial is believed to have taken place there in 1955 and it is understood that there’s over 4,000 people buried in this cemetery.

The Dundalk Famine Graveyard Association was set up in 2017 with the aim of restoring and maintaining the graveyard. Since 2018 work has been done on all four walls of the graveyard to restore them due to them falling in places due to vegetation over the years. Work finished on the walls this summer.

All work done in the graveyard is carried out voluntarily.

The upcoming Service of Remembrance is a great opportunity for people to visit this historic site. You can contact 0876775829 for further information and directions to the graveyard.