Settled week of weather ahead

After a wet start today, the weather is set to improve with a settled week ahead.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures – below average

Rainfall – some rain Monday then dry for four or five days

Wind speeds – below average

Sunshine – higher than average

Sunrise – 7.35am

Sunset – 4.45pm

“BACKGROUND – A weak area of Low pressure in charge on Monday, but after that High pressure takes over, so lots of dry and bright weather in store from Tuesday to Friday. With lower winds and clear skies, night frosts are possible any night in this period. The High slips away to the east late in the week allowing Low pressure to push up from the south. So the weekend becomes warmer but with lots of cloud and the risk of rain developing at times.

“MONDAY – A cloudy day. There will be plenty of showers about, especially in the afternoon and these showers could merge into longer spells of rain. Moderate westerly winds becoming fresh by late afternoon. Cold at 9°C.

Dry with some clear spells Monday night. Moderate to fresh SW winds. Cold at 5°C, though the wind will prevent any widespread frost.

“TUESDAY – Dry with lots of sunshine through the day. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Cold at 8°C. Dry and clear Tuesday night with temperatures dropping to 4°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Dry with sunny spells and clouds. Moderate westerly winds. Max 10°C.

“THURSDAY – A mix of cloud and sunny spells. Dry. Light westerly winds. Max 11°C.

“FRIDAY – Dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Moderate SE winds. Max 11°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Cloudy. Good dry spells, but the risk of rain developing at times increases. Moderate SE winds. Max 11°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Very early indications suggest a southerly flow next week as High pressure becomes stationary over Europe. So not as good as this week, but not too bad either with warm and generally dry conditions.”

