Seven candidates now eliminated at count 5
Cathal Ó Murchú and Eamon Sweeney have both been eliminated following the fifth count at the Louth/East Meath count centre.
The distribution of Topinga Bird and David Bradley’s votes were made this morning with Peter Fitzpatrick the big winner having taken 222 of them.
Audrey Fergus and Mark Dearey also did well with 174 and 146 votes respectively.
This leaves the order of play as follows:
Nash, Ged +47 = 6,973
Fitzpatrick, Peter +222 = 6,956
O’Dowd, Fergus +23 = 6,775
Dearey, Mark +146 = 6,436
Breathnach, Declan +48 = 6,023
McGahon, John +11 = 4,560
Byrne, James +34 = 4,232
Fergus, Audrey +174 = 2,675
Ó Murchú Cathal +85 = 1,138
Sweeney, Eamon +71 = 1,163
Non transferable – 142
Eliminated:
Cathal Ó Murchú
Eamon Sweeney