Seven candidates now eliminated at count 5

Cathal Ó Murchú and Eamon Sweeney have both been eliminated following the fifth count at the Louth/East Meath count centre.

The distribution of Topinga Bird and David Bradley’s votes were made this morning with Peter Fitzpatrick the big winner having taken 222 of them.

Audrey Fergus and Mark Dearey also did well with 174 and 146 votes respectively.

This leaves the order of play as follows:

Nash, Ged +47 = 6,973

Fitzpatrick, Peter +222 = 6,956

O’Dowd, Fergus +23 = 6,775

Dearey, Mark +146 = 6,436

Breathnach, Declan +48 = 6,023

McGahon, John +11 = 4,560

Byrne, James +34 = 4,232

Fergus, Audrey +174 = 2,675

Ó Murchú Cathal +85 = 1,138

Sweeney, Eamon +71 = 1,163

Non transferable – 142

Eliminated:

Cathal Ó Murchú

Eamon Sweeney