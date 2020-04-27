Seven more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 597 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Friday April 24th and is an increase of 7 on the 590 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total of 1,087 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Sunday 26th April, the HPSC has been notified of 701 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 19,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 24th April (18,431 cases), reveals: