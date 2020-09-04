Seven organisations in Louth to benefit from €277,030 in Covid-19 funding

Some seven organisations across Louth are to benefit from €277,030 worth of funding under the third tranche of the Government’s Covid-19 Stability Fund.

The biggest recipient is Dundalk Simon Community, who will receive €116,864 from the fund.

The full list of organisations to receive funding are:

Drogheda River Rescue and Recovery Services – €4,607

Family Addiction Support Network – €3,226

Dundalk Simon Community – €116,864

Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre – €87,932

Cooley CSP – €12,741

Stephenstown Pond Trust – €22,519

Dundalk Media Centre – €21,308

News of the funding has been welcomed by local Fine Gael Senator John McGahon. He said: “My colleague the Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, has confirmed to me that €277,030 has been allocated to Louth under what is the third tranche of the Government’s COVID-19 Stability Fund. This funding is being allocated across seven community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are the organisations providing critical services to those most vulnerable in communities across Louth and it is only right that we support them. Many of them have been experiencing short term cash flow issues due to the COVID-19 crisis and this funding will help with that.

“The funding has been prioritised for those organisations which are most in need and have seen their trading and/or fundraising income drop significantly during the pandemic.”

Minister Humphreys added: “I am delighted to join with my colleagues, Ministers Donnelly and O’Brien, to announce a further tranche of funding – totalling €11 million – under the COVID 19 Stability Fund. I am very aware of the valuable contribution of the Community and Voluntary sector in general. This is particularly the case as Ireland navigates its way through this pandemic.

“I hope that this funding will help to support these organisations to continue to provide their valuable services to the people most in need and support individuals and communities as we work our way through the impact of the pandemic.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers and community workers across the country who are providing their services in difficult circumstances ensuring that all our citizens are supported through this very difficult time and I look forward to the day when I can thank you in person.”