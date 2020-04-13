Seven years of Talk of the Town

Today marks the 7th anniversary of Talk of the Town’s launch.

It was on April 13th 2013 that the site got off the ground and since then it has gone from strength to strength to become the premier source of local news for thousands throughout the area.

Over the past seven years we have given countless publicity to various groups, individuals and events taking place and tried to promote the area as best we can while keeping you informed of what is happening.

We thank you for backing us along the way.

We now have 35,000 followers on social media. This is the largest and most engaged following in the area, making Talk of the Town the best place for you to spread your message or advertise.

Our app – the first dedicated local news app in the country when it launched – has also secured almost 8,000 downloads. That’s 8,000 people in this area walking around with Talk of the Town in their pocket every day.

We understand this is a difficult time for everyone but we hope to continue to bring you the latest news from the area… as it happens!