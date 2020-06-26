Sevens Cabs to re-open this coming Monday

Sevens Cabs, Mini Bus and Coach Hire have announced that they will be re-opening this coming Monday June 29th at 6am.

Sevens will be operating daily from 6am to 1am. No passengers will be allowed in the front seats of vehicles with only three people allowed in the taxi at any time.

The well known taxi firm said: “All vehicles will have sanitiser available for our customers to use and all vehicles will be sanitised after each use.

“We look forward to getting back on the road and keeping Dundalk moving!

For bookings, please call 042 93 77777 or email info@sevens.ie”

Sevens are also hiring at present for both an operator and taxi drivers. Anyone wishing to apply should contact Padraig on 087 053 1290.