Several Enterprise trains cut in an attempt to combat Covid-19

Irish Rail and Translink have stopped several trains running between Dublin and Belfast as a result of Covid-19.

Train services running to and from Connolly Station and Lanyon Place from Monday to Saturday have been cut for the foreseeable future. This is set to have an impact on local commuters who use the service from Clarke Station in Dundalk.

Affected services from Belfast to Dublin include the 6.45am, 4.05pm and 8.05pm. From Dublin to Belfast the services cut are the 9.30am, 1.20pm and 8.50pm trains.

Sunday’s train times cancelled are the 11.05am Belfast to Dublin service and the 2pm Dublin to Belfast.

All other Enterprise services will operate to a normal schedule.

The changes mean that the first Enterprise train departing Dundalk will now be at 9.15am rather than the traditional service at 8am. You can visit www.irishrail.ie for the up to date timetable.