Sharon Shannon, Mary Coughlan and Frances Black to perform in Dundalk this weekend

The Carnbeg Hotel & Spa on the Armagh Road in Dundalk will play host to the female trio of Sharon Shannon, Mary Coughlan and Frances Black this Saturday.

The show gets underway at 8.30pm on the night with doors open at 7.30pm.

In advance of Saturday’s seated concert, the Co Clare native Sharon Shannon commented: “We’re trilled to be heading back to Dundalk to the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa. We played the venue last year and it was a major success and the hotel were fantastic to deal with. Mary, Frances and myself are looking forward to seeing many of the same faces once again. It’s looking like being another great night.”

Tickets for Sharon Shannon, Mary Coughlan & Frances Black are still on-sale from Carnbeg Hotel & Spa reception and Ticketmaster, costing €30 (show only) and €50 for pre show dinner (two course) and show included.

Carnbeg Hotel & Spa Operator Michael Lynch is excited to be hosting yet another concert for the hotel and commented: ”Over the next few months the hotel will host some high profile concerts including Sharon Shannon, Mary Coughlan & Frances Black, Aslan & The Celtic Tenors.

“Last year was a positive year for us in terms of concerts/events and we’re hoping to build on this into 2020.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday night and as always we’re offering great value in terms of a relaxing night out with great music and dinner combined for just €50 per person. Having the girls back once again is fantastic.”