Shelagh Vintage Club to hold 24 hour tractor drive to raise funds for local hospital staff
Shelagh Vintage Club are holding a fundraising event to raise money to provide our local frontline hospital workers in Co Louth with essential Personal Protective Equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Peter Rooney, a 75 year old man, along with other club members are partaking in a 24 hour endurance tractor drive in a local field on a Ferguson T20.
The event will take place on Saturday 2nd May at 12 noon.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions and for the safety of our members, all government guidelines will be strictly adhered too.
The group have set up a GoFund Me page online and all donations would be gratefully appreciated to help the local community during these difficult times.
You can contribute here.