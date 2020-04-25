Shelagh Vintage Club to hold 24 hour tractor drive to raise funds for local hospital staff

Shelagh Vintage Club are holding a fundraising event to raise money to provide our local frontline hospital workers in Co Louth with essential Personal Protective Equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter Rooney, a 75 year old man, along with other club members are partaking in a 24 hour endurance tractor drive in a local field on a Ferguson T20.

The event will take place on Saturday 2nd May at 12 noon.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions and for the safety of our members, all government guidelines will be strictly adhered too.

The group have set up a GoFund Me page online and all donations would be gratefully appreciated to help the local community during these difficult times.

You can contribute here.