Shortage of Harp Lager reported in Dundalk

As well as the various restrictions we’re having to deal with right now, the impact of Covid-19 is also having an effect on the supply of one of Dundalk’s favourite drinks.

Harp Lager has a long association with the town having previously been brewed in the Great Northern Brewery on the Carrick Road.

However, it now appears that there is a shortage.

Brian Elliman tweeted today: “Just when I thought lockdown couldn’t get any worse, Dundalk off licences have run out of HARP. Expect riots to begin this evening.”

It appears off licences and shops in the Avenue Road area are worst affected with no new deliveries expected until “some time next week”.